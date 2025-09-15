Tool’s Adam Jones & Danny Carey Played At The Canelo Alvarez/Terence Crawford Fight, For Some Reason

On Saturday night, Terence "Bud" Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez to become boxing's undisputed super middleweight champion. It was a big deal. Alvarez has been boxing's biggest draw since Floyd Mayweather retired, and the still-undefeated Crawford had to jump up multiple weight classes to take him on. Some 70,000 people were packed into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the whole event was streamed on Netflix. It was so long. The fight card featured multiple extremely long bouts and a whole lot of pageantry, and if you were watching on the East Coast, you probably didn't to to bed before 2AM. We don't know why this happened, the proceedings even included a noise freakout from one half of Tool.

Tool guitarist Adam Jones and drummer Danny Carey weren't in Las Vegas to play either fighter to the ring in Saturday night's main event. Both Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez had mariachi bands doing their entrance music. (Crawford, in a reference to the movie Desperado, carried a guitar case to the ring.) Just before those entrances, the crowd was treated to a 90-second instrumental from those two Tool guys. It didn't make any sense, and it made me very impatient. Seen in isolation, though, it's some pretty fun pointless spectacle. Watch it below.

So: What was that? Oddly enough, Tool also had some involvement in the last Netflix-broadcast super-fight, too. When he was getting ready for his comeback match against Jake Paul, Mike Tyson trained at Maynard James Keenan's camp.