Lawn – “Barroom Wonder”

We're mere days away from the release of God Made The Highway, the latest album from trusty New Orleans indie rockers Lawn. That means it's time for the requisite "remind you the new album is out this week" single drop. That song is called "Barroom Wonder." It's a lively jangle rocker that boasts the memorable line "I live my country life on Times Square time."

There's an explanation for this via Lawn's Mac Folger:

Barroom Wonder came together as a series of one-line thoughts, all vaguely based on the increasingly common cultural exchange between residents of major coastal cities and mid-sized cities in the southeast. As the music and culture of the south has piqued the interest of a wider, more metropolitan audience-and cosplay of blue collar and cowboy aesthetics has become increasingly accessible - the places and practices that defined these underrecognized communities have become more hollowed out and commodified. The song personifies this phenomenon as a fictional character, attempting to define themselves based on an adopted culture. A corporate lifestyle by day funds his collection of cowboy boots, and tailored wranglers. He has delusions of authenticity, lamenting his former life in the big city before he found "real culture."

Listen below.

God Made The Highway is out 9/19 via Exploding In Sound.