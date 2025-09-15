Skip to Content
eTickets Is Now Using AI-Generated Band Photos

7:40 PM EDT on September 15, 2025

A few months ago, an AI-generated psych-rock band called the Velvet Sundown racked up hundreds of thousands of Spotify streams. Now, the AI nightmare continues with ticket reseller company eTickets using AI-generated band photos on their website for some reason.

The site, which operates as a marketplace for reseller tickets for concerts and sports games, now has AI-generated photos of musicians to accompany each music event listing. It's practically a gallery of AI slop. No one is safe, as it's not just bigger acts but also indie artists, such as Water From Your Eyes whose unsettling AI-generated image can be found above. If you want more examples, look for yourself. This seems like an incredibly avoidable situation. Did their Getty subscription expire or something?

Meanwhile musicians have been pulling their catalogs from Spotify due to the CEO’s investment in AI weapons.

