Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Previously Unreleased “Guardian Angel” From E·MO·TION 10th Anniversary Edition

2:45 PM EDT on September 16, 2025

Earlier this year, cult-pop hero Carly Rae Jepsen's classic album E•MO•TION celebrated its 10th anniversary. Next month, Jepsen will release a special 10th-anniversary edition of the LP, featuring a few previously unreleased bonus tracks that weren't on the original LP or its B-sides album. We've already heard the bonus track "More," and now Jepsen has also shared another one from the E•MO•TION sessions.

Carly Rae Jepsen famously recorded hundreds of tracks when she was working on E•MO•TION, and it sure seems like she had a few winners left in there. The newly released bonus track "Guardian Angel" is a brief two-minute mega-pop jam that has plenty of the blindingly friendly energy as the tracks that actually made it onto the album. This one could've appeared on E•MO•TION without disrupting the flow, and I mean that as a high compliment. Listen below.

E•MO•TION (10th Anniversary Edition) is out 10/17 on Interscope/UMe.

