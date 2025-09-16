Skip to Content
Watch Ezra Koenig’s High School Band Sophisticuffs Reunite At Vampire Weekend Show

4:59 PM EDT on September 16, 2025

Vampire Weekend have been touring a lot lately. Way before Ezra Koenig was in that band, though, he had a short-lived experimental band in high school called the Sophisticuffs, which also happened to feature future Ra Ra Riot frontman Wes Miles. Vampire Weekend played New Jersey's Wellmont Theater last night, and the Sophisticuffs -- who got their start in that state, despite VW's heavy Columbia affiliation -- opened the show with their original lineup, including Koenig and Miles. It was their first show in over 20 years.

Vampire Weekend and the Sophisticuffs have three more shows at the Wellmont, but you can see fan-captured clips from last night below.

