Joan Shelley – “Here In The High And Low”

We're just three days away from another excellent Joan Shelley album. The Louisville-bred, Michigan-based folk singer-songwriter has been building up to Real Warmth, and she's teasing it today with a music video for opening track "Here In The High And Low." The song brings more rock-band oomph to Shelley's old-time acoustic elegance than usual, wrangling the services of Ben Whitely on bass, organ, and electric guitar, Philip Melanson on drums, Matt Kelley on Wurlitzer, and Karen Ng on flute. Shelley's 3-year-old daughter Tayla also features on backing vocals.

As for the video, it was directed by previous Shelley collaborators Cyrus Moussavi and Brittany Nugent. Per Moussavi, "It's a privilege to collaborate with Joan again.Her songs are narratively layered, rhythmic, and visually evocative, making our job easy. For this one, we tried to experience the world from the perspective of a young seedling coming up against 'future ruins' both ancient and modern." Watch below.

Real Warmth is out 9/19 on No Quarter. Pre-order it here.