Woods – “Goodnight”

Don't take Woods for granted. I'm telling myself this as much as you. The upstate New York psych-folk institution is launching a tour with White Fence this weekend. Those travels include a stop at the Woodsist Festival, which, wouldn't you know it, the Woods braintrust is responsible for bringing to pass.

Ahead of those gigs, Woods have shared two new versions of old songs. "Goodnight" is an outtake from 2014's With Light And With Love, now transformed by core Woods guys Jeremy Earl (vocal, guitar drums) and Jarvis Taveniere (guitar, bass) plus close collaborator John Andrews on piano. Meanwhile "It Ain't Easy," which first appeared in acoustic form on 2012's Bend Beyond, gets a full-band treatment from Earl (vocal, guitar), Taveniere (guitar), Chuck Van Dyck (bass), Aaron Nevue (drums), and Kyle Forrester (keys, mandolin). Hear both tracks below.

TOUR DATES:

09/19 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's [Sold Out]

09/20 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

09/23 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

09/24 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

09/25 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

09/26 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

09/28 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge