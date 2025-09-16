Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Woods – “Goodnight”

5:35 PM EDT on September 16, 2025

Don't take Woods for granted. I'm telling myself this as much as you. The upstate New York psych-folk institution is launching a tour with White Fence this weekend. Those travels include a stop at the Woodsist Festival, which, wouldn't you know it, the Woods braintrust is responsible for bringing to pass.

Ahead of those gigs, Woods have shared two new versions of old songs. "Goodnight" is an outtake from 2014's With Light And With Love, now transformed by core Woods guys Jeremy Earl (vocal, guitar drums) and Jarvis Taveniere (guitar, bass) plus close collaborator John Andrews on piano. Meanwhile "It Ain't Easy," which first appeared in acoustic form on 2012's Bend Beyond, gets a full-band treatment from Earl (vocal, guitar), Taveniere (guitar), Chuck Van Dyck (bass), Aaron Nevue (drums), and Kyle Forrester (keys, mandolin). Hear both tracks below.

TOUR DATES:
09/19 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's [Sold Out]
09/20 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival
09/23 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy
09/24 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House
09/25 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
09/26 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
09/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
09/28 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025
New Music

Bernice – “Poisson Noël”

December 20, 2025
New Music

John Keek Shares New Single “somuchlove” With Mk.gee & Andrew Aged

December 19, 2025
New Music

Nyxy Nyx – “dreaming in Raincoats 2” (Feat. Midwife’s Madeline Johnston)

December 19, 2025