Gerard Way & The Interrupters Launch The Mock-Ups: Hear “I Wanna Know Your Name”

6:58 PM EDT on September 16, 2025

My Chemical Romance just wrapped up their massive Long Live The Black Parade tour, which featured covers, an appearance from Billy Corgan, and a debut of an unreleased song. Now, Gerard Way is switching gears and teaming up with the Interrupters to launch a new band called the Mock-Ups.

The Mock-Ups has Way on vocals and bass, Aimee Interrupter on backing vocals, Kevin Bivona on keys and production, Jesse Bivona on drums, and Michael Schulz on guitar. Their debut song "I Wanna Know Your Name" is out now, and it has engineering from Doug McKean, a longtime collaborator of MCR who died of a brain hemorrhage in 2022. Listen below.

