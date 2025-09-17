Skip to Content
Footballhead – “Hesitate”

9:03 PM EDT on September 16, 2025

Earlier this year, Footballhead unleashed the angsty anthem "Face To Face." The Chicago alt-rock band is getting ready to play Riot Fest this weekend, and now they're back with another dark ripper called "Hesitate."

The RIYL for this track includes Basement, Hum, Joyce Manor, Superheaven, but the mischievous bassline and charged guitars feel more reminiscent of Deftones, or maybe that's just recency bias as they just put out their phenomenal new record the other week. On the other hand, the call-and-response vocals of Ryan Nolen and Snow Ellet summon the feeling of early 2000s emo. Great stuff. The song is mixed by Nick Rad (Good Charlotte, Skillet). Dive in below.

