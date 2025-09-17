Chloë Sevigny Apologizes For Photos With Marilyn Manson

On Sunday night, the great actor and New York icon Chloë Sevigny attended the Emmy Awards, where she was up for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie for her role in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. (She lost to Erin Doherty from Adolescence.) While she was at an Emmys Toast party on Friday night, she posed for a couple of photos with Marilyn Manson, the shock-rocker who has been hit with multiple allegations of sexual assault in the last few years. Some of those accusations came from Manson's former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, a peer of Sevigny. People were not thrilled with Sevigny about that.

Marilyn Manson was apparently at the Emmy party with director Jonas Åkerlund, who is also in the pictures, along with Chloë Sevigny's husband, art gallery director Siniša Mačković. In the photos, Manson's got his arm around Sevigny. In one of them, Sevigny licks Manson's neck. After Sevigny posted those photos, people started to complain in the comments of her most recent grid post, from Sept. 6. She quickly apologized in her comments section.

One of Sevigny's commenters wrote, "Why? Just why? You don't need Manson by your side that's gross." In her reply, Sevigny wrote, "I'm truly sorry -- you're absolutely right. We unexpectedly ran into MM and Jonas in the lobby of a hotel. We're both fans of Jonas as both a musician and a filmmaker, and in the moment, I wasn't thinking clearly. I'd had too much to drink and didn't consider how inappropriate or hurtful it might be to be photographed with MM. I deeply regret the lapse in judgment."

I just know her agent was like "take those down IMMEDIATELY" and then she's like "chat GPT please write apology letter for me" pic.twitter.com/769fqHnnmh — Marisa Baldassaro (@Nerdspringbreak) September 14, 2025

Scott would like me to add that a pre-social media Chloë Sevigny dressed up as dead Princess Diana for Halloween in 1999.