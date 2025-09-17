Courtney Marie Andrews – “Cons And Clowns”

It's been three years since we last heard from Americana beacon Courtney Marie Andrews. Now, her bright light has returned with a new single "Cons And Clowns," which emphasizes the necessity to embrace personal authenticity within this dumpster fire world. The song comes with a video directed by Jacq Justice that was filmed during a roadtrip up the California coastline.

Andrews shared a statement on the new track:

"Cons & Clowns" is an ode to all the artists, outsiders, and shy loved ones you want to see shine! In this world of growing sameness I wanted to write a love letter of encouragement to anyone who was afraid to be their wildest and weirdest self, especially amid the dark landscape of now. With a desire to embody the unencumbered playfulness of youth, I played the flute on this track, an instrument I haven’t played since my childhood.

It’s been a pretty horrific couple weeks for the world. If you’re like me, you might have thought: "How is this real? When will our world wake up from these nightmares?" With the most perfect timing, Andrews returns with a safety blanket of a single. Over patient guitars, Andrews voice comes in like a warm hug: “Don’t make yourself small/ Baby take up space/ I always want to hear what you have to say."

Watch the video for "Cons And Clowns" below.