15-Year-Old Murder Victim Found In D4vd’s Tesla Identified, Had Same Tattoo As Singer

2:20 PM EDT on September 17, 2025

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

|Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

On September 8, Los Angeles police found a dead body in the trunk of a Tesla parked in a Hollywood tow yard that was registered to d4vd. The 20-year-old singer was busy on tour, though Crocs and Hollister both removed d4vd from their current ad campaigns in response to the ongoing investigation. The "severely decomposed" body has since been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, and it turns out that one of her distinguishing features was a tattoo matching one of d4vd's. The artist's show tonight in Seattle has also reportedly been canceled.

Authorities told TMZ that Rivas had a tattoo on her right index finger with the letters "Shhh..."; d4vd also has the word tattooed on his right index finger, though it's not a particularly unique piece of ink. Rivas' mother also reportedly spoke to TMZ, adding that Rivas had been missing since April 2024, over a year ago. As for d4vd, he's been touring away from Los Angeles for over a month now, but the Tesla in question had been parked in various places over the past few weeks, according to sources who spoke with Rolling Stone. The vehicle was not reported stolen.

d4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, has reportedly been cooperating with police since the beginning of the investigation. A suspect has not yet been named.

Kali Uchis says her song with d4vd is "in the process of being taken down"

"Not my friend i did a song with him which is currently in the process of being taken down given today's disturbing news." pic.twitter.com/6PWqlPV4cb

— Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 18, 2025

