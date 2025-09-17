Skip to Content
Livestream The Together For Palestine Benefit Feat. Brian Eno, Jamie xx, PinkPantheress, Portishead, & More

2:32 PM EDT on September 17, 2025

Just a few weeks ago, Brian Eno announced his plans for Together For Palestine, a massive all-star benefit concert to raise money for the victims of Israel's campaign of genocide in Palestine. The show came together quickly. Eno helped put together a lineup that includes performances from people like Damon Albarn, Jamie xx, and James Blake, as well as a pre-taped Portishead reunion and appearances from stars like PinkPantheress and Benedict Cumberbatch. The show is happening right now at London's OVO Wembley Arena, and you can watch the livestream. Here it is:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=RWBVHFv-UqM

Just today, the Together For Palestine show added new performers, including Paul Weller, Neneh Cherry, Ibibio Sound Machine, and the London University Gospel Choir, as well as speakers like Florence Pugh and Ruth Negga. They also shared a video that includes people like Billie Eilish, Cillian Murpy, and Peter Gabriel.

