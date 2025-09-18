Sassy 009 Announces Debut Album Dreamer+: Hear “Butterflies”

In 2019, Oslo-based artist Sunniva Lindgård rebooted Sassy 009 as her solo creative endeavor, releasing her KILL SASSY 009 EP, working with artists like Clairo, and creating her own variations of pop classics like Usher's "Yeah" and Charli XCX's "Girl, So Confusing." In 2022, she released her mixtape Heart Ego, but that wasn't her proper debut. Today, she's announced her long-awaited first album Dreamer+ that's out next January. The new conceptual album has been in the works for four years. She's shared the lead single "Butterflies" with an accompanying visual.

Sassy 009 shared about the song: "It’s an ode to the real ones -- the solid friendships. And a reflection on how everything can fall apart although you have those good people around you. So in that sense, it’s both a celebration of friendship and trust, and a song that pays respect to the fine line we’re all walking on -- lucky/unlucky wise. It was a song made in my studio in Oslo- an old school building with massive windows. The view was straight into another brick wall."

Watch the video for "Butterflies" below.

Dreamer+ is out 1/16 via HEAVEN-SENT/[PIAS] Électronique. Pre-order here.