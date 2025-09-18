Snooper – “Pom Pom”

The antic Nashville DIY punks Snooper recently took the accent mark things out of their name -- they used to be Snõõper -- and the change seems to be working for them. Right now, Snooper are touring with the Hives. Next month, they'll release Worldwide, they'll follow 2023's Super Snõõper with Worldwide, their second album for Jack White's Third Man label. At this point, Snooper really need to link up with the Strokes and the Vines, just so they can have all the '00s return-of-rock bands covered. They've already released a ton of Worldwide tracks: "Relay," "Company Car," "On Line," the title track, "Guard Dog." Now, they're dropping one more advance track before the album arrives.

"Pom Pom," Snooper's latest, thankfully has nothing to do with Ariel Pink. Instead, it's a chirpy two-minute hook-attack. Before Worldwide, Snooper never recorded with an outside producer, and they made this album with big-time indie collaborator John Congleton. But "Pom Pom" doesn't sound cleaned-up at all. Instead, it's got lo-fi immediacy and reverb-heavy vocals, much like Snooper's older material. The energy still shines through. In a press release, Snooper singer Blair Tramel says:

"Pom Pom" is about being your own cheerleader, a topic that is explored throughout the whole record. It's about having to sit on the sidelines sometimes, supporting others, taking hits, and bouncing back. After cheering for other people for long enough, you reach a point where you learn to cheer for yourself as well. While self confidence is important, you also have to be able to laugh at yourself. Honestly, if you can't laugh at yourself, you might have some work to do -- GO TEAM!!!!

Check it out below.

Worldwide on 10/3 on Third Man.