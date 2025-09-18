Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Snooper – “Pom Pom”

10:44 AM EDT on September 18, 2025

Emily Moses

The antic Nashville DIY punks Snooper recently took the accent mark things out of their name -- they used to be Snõõper -- and the change seems to be working for them. Right now, Snooper are touring with the Hives. Next month, they'll release Worldwide, they'll follow 2023's Super Snõõper with Worldwide, their second album for Jack White's Third Man label. At this point, Snooper really need to link up with the Strokes and the Vines, just so they can have all the '00s return-of-rock bands covered. They've already released a ton of Worldwide tracks: "Relay," "Company Car," "On Line," the title track, "Guard Dog." Now, they're dropping one more advance track before the album arrives.

"Pom Pom," Snooper's latest, thankfully has nothing to do with Ariel Pink. Instead, it's a chirpy two-minute hook-attack. Before Worldwide, Snooper never recorded with an outside producer, and they made this album with big-time indie collaborator John Congleton. But "Pom Pom" doesn't sound cleaned-up at all. Instead, it's got lo-fi immediacy and reverb-heavy vocals, much like Snooper's older material. The energy still shines through. In a press release, Snooper singer Blair Tramel says:

"Pom Pom" is about being your own cheerleader, a topic that is explored throughout the whole record. It's about having to sit on the sidelines sometimes, supporting others, taking hits, and bouncing back. After cheering for other people for long enough, you reach a point where you learn to cheer for yourself as well. While self confidence is important, you also have to be able to laugh at yourself. Honestly, if you can't laugh at yourself, you might have some work to do -- GO TEAM!!!!

Check it out below.

Worldwide on 10/3 on Third Man.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025