Clairo Signs With Atlantic Records

"We are proud to welcome @clairo to the Atlantic Records family." So reads a new post from the label, a prominent arm of Warner Music Group.

Claire Cottrill has risen steadily from her YouTube origins, tracing the divide between indie and pop, building quite a career for herself. (At minimum, you could build an amazing playlist out of her best album tracks and collabs.) Now, after three strong albums released under three different label configurations, she's all the way affiliated with a major label. Crack jokes about nepo babies if you want, but we've come a long way from "Pretty Girl."

Cottrill shared this statement: "I’m so thrilled to begin this next chapter of my musical journey with Atlantic. From our first meeting, they immediately understood my vision, and it feels good to know I can continue to be as expressive and free with my ideas with a great new partner by my side."

Congrats to Clairo, and congrats to Atlantic.

This technically isn't Clairo's first business with a major. Fader Label, which released her 2019 debut Immunity, teamed with the bigwigs at Republic and Polydor for 2021's Sling. She self-released last year's Charm through Clairo Records.