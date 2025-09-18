Skip to Content
Denzel Curry – “HIM”

12:39 PM EDT on September 18, 2025

Get Out and Nope director Jordan Peele is one of the producers of Him, a sports-themed psychological horror film premiering in theaters tomorrow. It stars Tyriq Withers as a promising football prospect whose career is halted when an obsessed fan attacks him; Marlon Wayans plays a legendary seasoned quarterback who promises to help this new protegé of his get back on the field. (Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, and Tierra Whack are also in supporting roles.) Bobby Krlic, the composer perhaps best known for his collaborations with Ari Aster, handled the score for Him, and teamed up with a lot of rappers for its soundtrack, which includes Whack, Mavi, Maxo Kream, and Denzel Curry. Curry's song is also called "Him," and it's out today.

Curry's always been good at bringing a dark side to his amped-up hip-hop ragers, and that's the case on "Him" too. Krlic is one of the track's producers, and the eerie elements he subtly adds to the background give a different connotation to Curry's "devil's lettuce" references. Check it out below.

Him arrives in theaters 9/19, and its soundtrack arrives the same day via Loma Vista.

