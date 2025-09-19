Morrissey Cancels Shows After Ottawa Man Charged For Posting Death Threat Against Him On Bluesky

Last week, Morrissey was one of the headlining performers at CityFolk festival in Ottawa, Canada. A couple days ago, Ottawa Citizen reported that there was an alleged threat made against the artist. Although the show went on despite the scare, 26-year-old Noah Castellano was arrested for the incident. Court documents allege that Castellano posted the threat via Bluesky on Sept. 4.

A post made under the account name "guy who gets shot in the head one hundred thousand times a day" matches the description of the post in the documents. It reads: "Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally."

Castellano was released on $5,000 bail and declined to elaborate on the charge, telling Ottawa Citizen: "I'm not interested."

"Morrissey has decided to cancel tonight’s show," the Mashantucket, CT venue Foxwoods has now announced. "All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase." Boston's MGM Music Hall followed up with the news that tomorrow's show has been canceled as well: "In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey's life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, tomorrow's engagement at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway has been cancelled."

Morrissey posted a statement to Instagram regarding the show's cancellation, saying:

Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled. All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase. We appreciate your understanding.