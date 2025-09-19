Skip to Content
Mary In The Junkyard – “Midori”

11:04 AM EDT on September 19, 2025

It's been a few months since London trio Mary In The Junkyard -- Clari Freeman-Taylor, Saya Barbaglia, and David Addison -- released their first new music of year. Thankfully, they're back today with another song called "Midori," a sprawling guitar-driven waltz.

"Midori" begins a bit dismal and falsely lackluster. But then there's the subtle introduction of ominous viola that settles into the song like a thick fog. The track ebbs and flows like a boat lost at sea, trying to maneuver against raging spikes and eerie calm. Freeman-Taylor's dynamic vocals weather the composition's shiftiness with wrenching lyrics: "It's hard to get hurt by you, babe/ Your words are always so true," she sings as the song rumbles to a close. "There's no way to come out of it unscathed."

Listen to "Midori" below.

