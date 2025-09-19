Mitski – “Let My Love Open The Door” (Pete Townshend Cover)

The Who's Pete Townsend released the twitchy, hooky synth-rock solo single "Let My Love Open The Door" in 1980. In America, that song became a top-10 hit -- a feat that Towsend almost never accomplished with the Who. (Only one Who single, "I Can See For Miles," made the top 10 over here.) "Let My Love Open The Door" has been a radio-rock staple for my entire life, even though it's closer to new wave than almost anything Townsend made with the Who. Now, reluctant indie cult overlord Mistki offers up her own take on "Let My Love Open The Door."

Mitski's version of "Let My Love Open The Door" is spare and quiet. There's nothing in the arrangement other than Mitski's voice and a piano. But this isn't a Cat Power cover. Mitski sings with great warmth and brightness, and she sells the song's hooks with theatrical flair. She recorded her cover for the soundtrack of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the new Kogonada-directed romantic fantasy with Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. The film has a score from Joe Hisaishi, and Icelandic jazz-pop star Laufey contributes three originals and one cover to the soundtrack.

Mitski recently collaborated with Tamino and MUNA's Katie Gavin, but this is her first new solo song since early last year. The last one was another cover, her take on Pete Seeger's "Coyote, My Little Brother." A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will not be your only chance to hear Mitski's voice in a movie theater in the near future. Her concert film The Land screens in theaters next month, and the trailer came out earlier this week. Below, check out Mitski's take on "Let My Love Open Your Door, the Pete Townsend original, and the trailer for The Land.

The soundtrack to A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is out now on Milan, and the film opens today. Mitski: The Land is in theaters 10/22, and you can get tickets here.