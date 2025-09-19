The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

1

Radioactivity - "Time Won't Bring Me Down"

Time is an inevitable bastard. Whether we’re supercharged by the future’s excitement or bogged down by the past’s melancholia, it’s the thing we’re constantly trying to make peace with. The latest single from garage-punks Radioactivity reminds us not to overthink something that’s increasingly hard to understand. The grunginess of “Time Won’t Bring Me Down” matches the chronic frustration of time’s passage, but the pummeling drums and relentless gritty guitars insist a tenacity that comes with pursuing life in spite. After this week’s shitstorm of headlines, the song’s affection feels even more powerful as the title track for band’s recently announced album, their first in 10 years. It’s the kind of full-hearted, calloused-hands rock that reminds you to keep doing what you love and keep being you: “For what is learned through these eyes and these ears will only lead to a better way.” Radioactivity prove you can have a punchy, saw-toothed ripper with a doozy of universal sentiment. Typing out this next lyric feels as good as an enlightening therapy session: "What I lose with the next change/ Will give me strength and cherish what remains." —Margaret