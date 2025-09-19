Skip to Content
Debbii Dawson – “I Want You”

1:36 PM EDT on September 19, 2025

As predicted, one of pop music's saving graces this year has been rising artist Debbii Dawson. She's releaseda handful of singles that have shown her pivot across multiple eras -- from the sparkling Dolly Parton/ABBA blend "Chemical Reaction" to the '80s synth-pop ode "Gut Feelings." Now she's back with another decadal left turn via the song "I Want You."

"I Want You" showcases Dawson taking on '90s-inspired production, specifically reminiscent of the Cardigans' "My Favourite Game." The track was written alongside Elvira Anderfjard, Luka Kloser -- the duo that helped shape Addison Rae's debut -- as well as Rami Yacoub and Max Martin. Listen below.

