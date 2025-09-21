Skip to Content
Phish Address Fatal Stabbing At Hampton Concert

3:54 PM EDT on September 21, 2025

at Beacon Theatre on April 26, 2019 in New York City.

|Taylor Hill

A stabbing outside of a Phish concert in Hampton, Virginia left one person killed and two injured last Friday. Local police said that an argument began in an unofficial merch-selling area outside the Hampton Coliseum around 9:30 p.m., while the concert was ongoing, which eventually escalated into a large altercation. Two men were taken to the hospital, where one of whom died, while a third victim arrived at the hospital on his own. The latter two victims' injuries have been described as non-life-threatening. Officials later detained a "possible suspect," and say the stabbing was an "isolated incident" while the "case remains active."

Yesterday Phish shared a statement on the tragedy on social media. It reads:

During last night’s show, a tragic incident took place in the parking lot outside Hampton Coliseum. There was an altercation behind one of the tents in the unofficial vending area in which someone lost their life and two other people were injured. We don’t have more information than what has been reported by the police, who called it an isolated incident, but what we do know is upsetting enough. We are deeply saddened by this and our hearts go out to all of those affected.

