Phish Address Fatal Stabbing At Hampton Concert

A stabbing outside of a Phish concert in Hampton, Virginia left one person killed and two injured last Friday. Local police said that an argument began in an unofficial merch-selling area outside the Hampton Coliseum around 9:30 p.m., while the concert was ongoing, which eventually escalated into a large altercation. Two men were taken to the hospital, where one of whom died, while a third victim arrived at the hospital on his own. The latter two victims' injuries have been described as non-life-threatening. Officials later detained a "possible suspect," and say the stabbing was an "isolated incident" while the "case remains active."

Yesterday Phish shared a statement on the tragedy on social media. It reads: