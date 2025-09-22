John Stamos finally played Riot Fest on Saturday, but that wasn't the only noteworthy happening at the Chicago institution. Hanson and Blink-182 both covered Descendents with Stephen Egerton. And during IDLES' set Sunday, their fellow big-font performer Jack White showed up to bring his signature guitar mastery to "Never Fight A Man With A Perm" from 2018's Joy As An Act Of Resistance. Check out footage of the big moment below.
Watch Jack White Join IDLES At Riot Fest
