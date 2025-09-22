Skip to Content
The Weeknd Cancels Global Citizen Headline Set, Cardi B Replacing Him

4:44 PM EDT on September 22, 2025

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: The Weeknd performs onstage during the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

|Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance

The Weeknd was supposed to perform at Global Citizen Festival in Central Park this Saturday. That's not happening anymore. The singer born Abel Tesfaye, whose album Hurry Up Tomorrow arrived at the top of the year, has dropped out of the New York City event due to "personal reasons." Instead, Cardi B, fresh off an album release of her own, will perform.

The Weeknd announced on his Instagram story today that he was pulling out of Global Citizen, citing "personal reasons" and nothing else. I guess it worked out well for Cardi B, who's from the nearby Bronx and just released Am I The Drama?, the looooong-awaited follow-up to her smash debut Invasion Of Privacy. Cardi will be performing alongside Shakira, Tyle, Ayra Starr, Mariah The Scientist, Camilo, and Elyanna, with Hugh Jackman hosting. Interesting!

See the lineup poster below.

Lineup update We’re thrilled to welcome New York City’s own Cardi B to the 2025 Global Citizen Festival stage in Central Park!

Due to personal reasons, The Weeknd will no longer be performing. We’re grateful for his support and for every fan who’s taken action with us… pic.twitter.com/L11BwnpxNk

— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 22, 2025

