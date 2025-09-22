The Weeknd Cancels Global Citizen Headline Set, Cardi B Replacing Him

The Weeknd was supposed to perform at Global Citizen Festival in Central Park this Saturday. That's not happening anymore. The singer born Abel Tesfaye, whose album Hurry Up Tomorrow arrived at the top of the year, has dropped out of the New York City event due to "personal reasons." Instead, Cardi B, fresh off an album release of her own, will perform.

The Weeknd announced on his Instagram story today that he was pulling out of Global Citizen, citing "personal reasons" and nothing else. I guess it worked out well for Cardi B, who's from the nearby Bronx and just released Am I The Drama?, the looooong-awaited follow-up to her smash debut Invasion Of Privacy. Cardi will be performing alongside Shakira, Tyle, Ayra Starr, Mariah The Scientist, Camilo, and Elyanna, with Hugh Jackman hosting. Interesting!

See the lineup poster below.