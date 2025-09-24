Real Bad Man & Knower’s Genevieve Artadi Announce New Album Everything Is Under Control: Hear “Don’t Gotta Think About U” & “Little Claws”

Producer Real Bad Man and musician Genevieve Artadi (aka Knower) are teaming up for a collaborative album. The LA artists will release Everything Is Under Control next month, and for now we get to hear "Don't Gotta Think About U" and “Little Claws.”

"'Don’t Gotta Think About U' is about a person celebrating the explosion of her most recent unhealthy romantic relationship," Artadi explains. "Her spitefulness and delusion of freedom indicate she’s still inside the pattern she hasn’t yet realized she keeps signing herself up for. The sound is melancholic pop, the thread that has always tied Adam and me together despite our musical differences."

Real Bad Man adds, "I love juxtaposing dense drums and a very pretty voice. That’s what 'Don’t Wanna Think About U' is. We’re also trying to make something catchy at the same time, that’s what I’ve always been drawn to musically is blending genres and moods and get them to work together. As well as pulling Genevieve away from what she does with Knower and her solo stuff."

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Need A Break"

02 "Little Claws"

03 "Kill The Lie"

04 "Set It Into Motion"

05 "Wrong Shape"

06 "Don’t Gotta Think About U"

07 "No Regular, No Chance"

08 "Everything Is Under Control" (Feat. Pink Siifu)

09 "Really Really Right"

10 "Whether Or Not"

Everything Is Under Control is out 10/3 via Real Bad Man Records.