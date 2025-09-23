Twen – “Allnighter”

Twen, the duo of Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones, announced their new album Fate Euphoric last month by releasing a video for lead single "Godlike" but not revealing the tracklist. Today we've learned about at least one more song from the self-released project (it's coming out on the band's charmingly named Twenterprises label). Second single "Allnighter" is similarly clean-lined and catchy, channeling classic janglers like the Smiths and Sundays but with a bit of a modern Alvvays sheen. "Lift me up/ I dont wanna come back down," goes the chorus. "Lift me up/ I don’t wanna go." Listen below.

<a href="https://twen.bandcamp.com/track/allnighter">Allnighter by twen</a>

Fate Euphoric is out 11/5 via Twenterprises.