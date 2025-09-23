Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Twen – “Allnighter”

11:20 AM EDT on September 23, 2025

Twen, the duo of Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones, announced their new album Fate Euphoric last month by releasing a video for lead single "Godlike" but not revealing the tracklist. Today we've learned about at least one more song from the self-released project (it's coming out on the band's charmingly named Twenterprises label). Second single "Allnighter" is similarly clean-lined and catchy, channeling classic janglers like the Smiths and Sundays but with a bit of a modern Alvvays sheen. "Lift me up/ I dont wanna come back down," goes the chorus. "Lift me up/ I don’t wanna go." Listen below.

Fate Euphoric is out 11/5 via Twenterprises.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025