Yaeji – “booboo2” (Feat. underscores & Aliyah’s Interlude)

Last year, the singular dance artist Yaeji released her standalong single "booboo." Since then, Yaeji dropped another single called "Pondeggi," and she collaborated with Girl Talk and T-Pain on "Believe In Ya" and with BAMBII and Jessy Lanza on "Mirror." Today, Yaeji comes out with a sequel to "booboo." This time, she's brought in a couple more collaborators.

On Yaeji's new single "booboo2," she teams up with two new people. First, there's underscores, the young San Francisco hyperpop artist who was just announced as one of the collaborators on Danny Brown's upcoming album Stardust and as one of the openers on his fall tour. The song also includes Aliyah's Interlude, an Atlanta artist who started rapping after she got famous as a fashion influencer on TikTok.

The original "booboo" was a furious bounce that made great use of Yaeji's teasing deadpan. The new "booboo2" cranks up the chaotic energy, with those three different voices overlapping and pushing into chattering bedlam. Rest assured, though, that Yaeji still wants you to dance and shake your booty from the left to the right. Listen below.

"booboo2" is out now on XL.