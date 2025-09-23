Camila Cabello Met A Fan At A Hotel Bar Then Sang At Her Wedding The Next Day

If this is a publicity stunt, it's an exceptionally cute one. Over the weekend, pop star Camila Cabello was in Iowa for some reason, and she met a fan named Kelli Murray at a hotel bar. Murray fan mentioned that she was getting married the next day and that she planned to use Cabello's song "The First Man" for her father/daughter dance. "The First Man" is a stately ballad about Cabello's father, and she sang it at the Grammys in 2020. It basically exists to serve as the father/daughter dance song at weddings. Cabello either had a formal dress in her suitcase or went out to Des Moines' finest boutique to buy one. Either way, she showed up to Murray's wedding and sang "The First Man" live, which was nice of her to do.

Look, there are reasons to doubt this narrative. Like: Why was Camila Cabello hanging out at a hotel bar in Des Moines? Kelli Murray's cousin filmed the whole thing and posted it on TikTok, and her reaction seems... overstated? Not real? But maybe this is simply the way a person would react if a pop star gave a surprise performance at their cousin's wedding. Maybe I shouldn't get all conspiracy theorist with this. Whatever the case, it's fun to watch Cabello singing her song on what appears to be a hotel patio, with Christmas lights strung above her and a parking lot behind her. Watch it below.

@mamamamamamidwest Camilla Cabello showed up to sing my cousin her father daughter dance in Iowa after meeting her at a hotel bar the night before. What an amazing human being. It was a once in a lifetime moment! #wedding #camilacabello #fatherdaughter #dance @kelli_murray @Camila Cabello ♬ original sound - MamamamamamaMidwest

@mamamamamamidwest This doesn’t happen!!! Camila Cabello met my cousin Kelli at a hotel bar and then came to her Iowa wedding the next day to sing her father daughter dance. She was such a kind human and helped make pure magic last night. Congratulations to Kelli and Michael!!! What a moment #camilacabello #wedding #fatherdaughter #firstman @Camila Cabello @kelli_murray ♬ original sound - MamamamamamaMidwest

