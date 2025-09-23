Camila Cabello Met A Fan At A Hotel Bar Then Sang At Her Wedding The Next Day

If this is a publicity stunt, it's an exceptionally cute one. Over the weekend, pop star Camila Cabello was in Iowa for some reason, and she met a fan named Kelli Murray at a hotel bar. Murray fan mentioned that she was getting married the next day and that she planned to use Cabello's song "The First Man" for her father/daughter dance. "The First Man" is a stately ballad about Cabello's father, and she sang it at the Grammys in 2020. It basically exists to serve as the father/daughter dance song at weddings. Cabello either had a formal dress in her suitcase or went out to Des Moines' finest boutique to buy one. Either way, she showed up to Murray's wedding and sang "The First Man" live, which was nice of her to do.
Look, there are reasons to doubt this narrative. Like: Why was Camila Cabello hanging out at a hotel bar in Des Moines? Kelli Murray's cousin filmed the whole thing and posted it on TikTok, and her reaction seems... overstated? Not real? But maybe this is simply the way a person would react if a pop star gave a surprise performance at their cousin's wedding. Maybe I shouldn't get all conspiracy theorist with this. Whatever the case, it's fun to watch Cabello singing her song on what appears to be a hotel patio, with Christmas lights strung above her and a parking lot behind her. Watch it below.
Camila Cabello released her album C, XOXO last year, and it was chaotic in both real and fake ways. A few weeks ago, her former Fifth Harmony bandmates reunited without her.