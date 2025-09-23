Daniel Caesar – “Moon” (Feat. Bon Iver)

The Toronto alt-R&B singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar is a prolific collaborator, and he's helped out on recent records from people like Blood Orange, Justin Bieber, and Tyler, The Creator. A few months ago, Caesar started teasing a new album called Son Of Spergy. In that initial video, he tagged potential collaborators like Bon Iver, Blood Orange, and Sampha. Today, Caesar shared the LP's tracklist, which features many of those artists. He also released the new song "Moon," one of two album tracks with Bon Iver.

Daniel Caesar's album Son Of Spergy is coming next month, and it features collaborators like Blood Orange, Sampha, Yebba, 656yf4t, and Caesar's father Norwill Simmonds. Clairo, who got tagged in Caesar's announcement post, isn't one of the featured guests, but she could've been involved in some way we don't know yet. The new song "Moon," like previous single "Have A Baby (With Me)" is soft, gentle, and folksy. It sounds like ukulele music. Bon Iver's contributions are subtle, but they're most plainly evident on the tracks' extended outro. Below, you'll find "Moon" and the Son Of Spergy tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Rain Down" (Feat. Sampha)

02 "Have A Baby (With Me)"

03 "Call On Me"

04 "Baby Blue" (Feat. Norwill Simmonds)

05 "Root Of All Evil"

06 "Who Knows"

07 "Moon" (Feat. Bon Iver)

08 "Touching God" (Feat. Yebba & Blood Orange)

09 "Sign Of The Times"

10 "Emily’s Song"

11 "No More Loving (On Women I Don’t Love)" (Feat. 656yf4t)

12 "Sins Of The Father" (Feat. Bon Iver)

Son Of Spergy is out 10/24 on Republic.