Equipment Share Surprise New EP First time using slang

10:44 AM EDT on September 24, 2025

Equipment are back with a surprise new EP. Back in June the Toledo emo band shared the one-off single "espresso lemonade," and today they sent fans a message via Bandcamp that reads simply: "hello. here are some new songs we’re proud of. physicals coming soon. playing some of this on tour next week. love u."

These three songs arrive via an EP called First time using slang, which cleverly uses a lot of medical-themed allegories: "Can you trust that I just might be smart enough to know/ What a sick dog looks like, or do I need to put on a lab coat?" Nick Zander yells, for example, on the rock-waltz "Lab Coat." The EP rips so far, and you can listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Gloves"
02 "Lab Coat"
03 "Facial Protection"

First time using slang is out now via Brain Synthesizer.

