Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Hannah Frances – “Life’s Work”

10:54 AM EDT on September 24, 2025

Grant Hindsley

The expressive, exploratory musician Hannah Frances will release her new album Nested In Tangles next month, and we've already posted her early singles "Falling From And Further" and "Surviving You." The LP's only featured guest is Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen, who appears on the as-yet-unreleased "The Space Between" and who helps out on a bunch of those tracks. One of those track is Frances' new single "Life's Work."

Daniel Rossen got involved with Nestled In Tongues after Hannah Frances hit him on Instagram DM, and he contributes to the production and arrangement of the skronky and skittery "Life's Work." Frances sings about the important job of "learning how to trust in spite of" many examples of absurd human bullshit as horns erupt all around her. You can hear echoes of Grizzly Bear in the layers of production, but this is its own thing. Frances calls the song "a haywire and whimsical exploration of familial rupture and the impacts of growing up in a dysfunctional home." Vanessa Castro directed the spooky, atmospheric video, in which Frances haunts a farmhouse. Watch it below.

Nested In Tangles is out 10/10 on Fire Talk.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Doechii & SZA – “girl, get up.”

December 30, 2025
New Music

Ethel Cain Shares Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You Demos

December 30, 2025
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025