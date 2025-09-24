Hannah Frances – “Life’s Work”

The expressive, exploratory musician Hannah Frances will release her new album Nested In Tangles next month, and we've already posted her early singles "Falling From And Further" and "Surviving You." The LP's only featured guest is Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen, who appears on the as-yet-unreleased "The Space Between" and who helps out on a bunch of those tracks. One of those track is Frances' new single "Life's Work."

Daniel Rossen got involved with Nestled In Tongues after Hannah Frances hit him on Instagram DM, and he contributes to the production and arrangement of the skronky and skittery "Life's Work." Frances sings about the important job of "learning how to trust in spite of" many examples of absurd human bullshit as horns erupt all around her. You can hear echoes of Grizzly Bear in the layers of production, but this is its own thing. Frances calls the song "a haywire and whimsical exploration of familial rupture and the impacts of growing up in a dysfunctional home." Vanessa Castro directed the spooky, atmospheric video, in which Frances haunts a farmhouse. Watch it below.

Nested In Tangles is out 10/10 on Fire Talk.