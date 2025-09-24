Spaced – “Pressure”

I have been actively rooting for the young Buffalo hardcore band Spaced since I saw them open for Angel Du$t a few years ago, and they continue to blow me away. They make big, searing anthems that just hit me in the gut every time. I think they're special.

Spaced released their full-length debut This Is All We Ever Get last year, and they're about to follow it with the new EP No Escape. We've already posted lead single "Cause And Effect," and now they've followed it with "Pressure," a catchy, hard-stomping singalong with great gang-chant parts. It's simple and direct, and I can't wait to see people piling all over each other and grabbing at the mic for this one. Listen below.

The No Escape EP is out 10/17 on Pure Noise.