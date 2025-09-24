Skip to Content
Prewn – “My Side”

2:01 PM EDT on September 24, 2025

Harry Wohl

Next week Prewn, aka LA-based Izzy Hagerup, is releasing her new album System, and we're properly stoked about it. If you've heard advance tracks "System" and "Dirty Dog," maybe you feel the same way. Now, in accordance with the customs and rhythms of the Independent Music Album Rollout, we get one more Prewn song to whet our appetites for the full-length project.

"My Side" is a slow-build haunted by some nasty, ominous guitar work. Hagerup calls it "a song about living in a country where the systems in place are bloated with abundance, yet we’re more isolated from community and connection to environment and each other than ever. Through this epidemic of over-consumption we lose our peace along with our compassion." Listen below.

System is out 10/3 on Exploding In Sound. I'm amused that Prewn released a portrait in profile to go along with her song called "My Side."

