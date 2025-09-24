Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Chicago’s United Center Cancels Tonight’s NBA YoungBoy Show

3:10 PM EDT on September 24, 2025

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the rapper otherwise known as NBA YoungBoy, was set to bring his Make America Slime Again Tour to the United Center in Chicago tonight, but the show has been canceled. According to a note on the venue website, "The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase."

No reason for the cancellation was given. The United Center announced the change of plans Monday, the day after a fight broke out at YoungBoy's Kansas City show, and the rapper is currently feuding with Chicago's own Lil Durk. In a video posted online, YoungBoy's mother said it was not his decision, asserting that his shows are supposed to be fun and speculating that by canceling the gig, the venue was trying to protect people from those who might try to start trouble in the crowd as in KC.

As Rolling Stone points out, before canceling, the United Center had published stricter-than-normal rules for the concert, including a ban on "bags of all sizes, including clear bags." This would have been YoungBoy's first Chicago show in five years.

NBA YoungBoy mom speaks on his Chicago show being canceled by United Center pic.twitter.com/5Hjb3zucGj

— SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 23, 2025

@urbanmediaanimation

During YoungBoy’s Kansas City show, the energy was so crazy a fight even broke out in the crowd! The vibe was nonstop chaos and hype all night. ?” Fun Facts / Highlights: 1. “Security had to step in quick, but the show never slowed down.” 2. “Fans said this was one of the rowdiest shows of the M.A.S.A. Tour so far.” #NBAYoungBoy #MASATour #youngboyneverbrokeagain #nbayoungboyconcert #tmobilearena

♬ original sound - urban media animation

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

More Kennedy Center Concerts Canceled Over Trump Renaming

December 30, 2025
News

Jack White Responds After Congressman Posts Fake AI Video Of Him

December 30, 2025
News

Nickelback Respond To Jack Black’s Impromptu And Imprecise Cover

December 30, 2025
News

Chappell Roan, Odessa A’zion, & Other Gen Z Stars Learn Brigitte Bardot Was Problematic

December 30, 2025
News

NewJeans’ Agency ADOR Terminates Danielle, Plans Legal Action Against Her Family Member

December 29, 2025
News

Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug Talks “I’ll Believe In Anything” Going Viral Thanks To Heated Rivalry

December 28, 2025