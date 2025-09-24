Chicago’s United Center Cancels Tonight’s NBA YoungBoy Show

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the rapper otherwise known as NBA YoungBoy, was set to bring his Make America Slime Again Tour to the United Center in Chicago tonight, but the show has been canceled. According to a note on the venue website, "The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase."

No reason for the cancellation was given. The United Center announced the change of plans Monday, the day after a fight broke out at YoungBoy's Kansas City show, and the rapper is currently feuding with Chicago's own Lil Durk. In a video posted online, YoungBoy's mother said it was not his decision, asserting that his shows are supposed to be fun and speculating that by canceling the gig, the venue was trying to protect people from those who might try to start trouble in the crowd as in KC.

As Rolling Stone points out, before canceling, the United Center had published stricter-than-normal rules for the concert, including a ban on "bags of all sizes, including clear bags." This would have been YoungBoy's first Chicago show in five years.

