TEED Announces New Album Always With Me: Hear “My Melody”

If my parents christened me Orlando Higginbottom upon my birth, I might release music under my government name. But for years, Higginbottom instead opted for a career under the name Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, which is also pretty good. Recently, that project returned to action with a pair of new singles, this time released under the abbreviation TEED. Those songs will appear on Always With Me, the new TEED album announced today. So will "My Melody."

Released today along with the new LP announcement, "My Melody" captures a dreamy vibe that reminds me of artists from Junior Boys to Blood Orange, lacing its sundown synth-pop sounds with a softly percolating disco beat and narrating it with vocals that emerge from his mouth like sighs. Hear the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Desire"

02 "In Darkness"

03 "My Melody"

04 "Ascent"

05 "Piece Of Me"

06 "The Echo"

07 "Always With Me"

08 "Come Tonight"

09 "Endless"

10 "Rekt"

11 "Start Again"

Always With Me is out 12/5 via Nice Age. Pre-order it here.