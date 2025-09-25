Chicago Cubs Hosted Knocked Loose, Green Day, & John Mulaney At The Same Game

The stars really came out to Wrigley Field to see the Chicago Cubs lose to the New York Mets on Tuesday night. Two different generally punk-identified bands threw out first pitches, while Chicago's greatest alt-comedian sang "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" during the seventh inning stretch and made a big announcement.

Louisville metalcore warriors Knocked Loose got the very cool opportunity to throw out the first pitch on Tuesday night. Do people in Louisville root for the Cubs? Geographically, you'd think they'd be more into the Reds. But the band definitely made a whole adventure of it. Before the game, Knocked Loose held an intra-band competition to see who would get the honor of throwing the pitch. Frontman Bryan Garris won, which seems only fair and right. The bandleader should be the one most capable of firing a strike down the middle. The group's TikTok video -- scored to various inspirational tones, including the Wii Sports music -- is a lot of fun.

Unfortunately, Garris came down with a case of game-time yips. In the stadium, his ball hit the dirt before it reached the catcher's mitt. But it was a respectable attempt, and he looked cool throwing it.

Bryan Garris (Knocked Loose) throwing the starting pitch for the Chicago Cubs! pic.twitter.com/xFtpPgBr2G — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) September 24, 2025

Knocked Loose are celebrating the moment by selling baseball jerseys. If someone wanted to buy me one of those, I would raise no objections.

Green Day were also at Wrigley to throw the first pitch later in the game. Wouldn't that make it the second pitch? I was not aware that you could do multiple first pitches in the same game, which should tell you how much I know about baseball. Green Day have no obvious Cubs connection, but they've headlined Wrigley Field a few times. Tre Cool was the one who actually threw the pitch, and the band's video didn't capture the ball reaching its destination. That tells me that the result was perhaps not the best.

Chicago's own John Mulaney was also in the house. He sang during the seventh inning stretch, really holding the final note, and he announced that he's also about to become the first comedian to perform at Wrigley Field, which sounds like a true challenge.