New Music

Francis Of Delirium – “Little Black Dress”

9:55 AM EDT on September 25, 2025

The Luxembourg indie band Francis Of Delirium released their album Lighthouse in March 2024, and we haven't heard from them since then. That 18-month silence ends today with the release of new single "Little Black Dress." With its dense layers of harmony and huge, bashed-out drums, it's the kind of rock song built for big rooms, grand catharsis, and maybe even pop radio airplay. The music cruises along aerodynamically throughout, but when that chorus hits, this thing truly surges skyward. The lyrics, meanwhile, paint a picture of dizzy stimulation that leads to emotional distress. Listen below.

