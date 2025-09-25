Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

redveil – “brown sugar” (Feat. Smino)

9:57 AM EDT on September 25, 2025

The young Maryland rapper/producer redveil has never reminded me of Chance The Rapper until this moment. Today, redveil follows "square one," the impressive single that he released earlier this year, with "brown sugar," a cutesy, flirty new track with a singsong chorus that definitely has a lot of Coloring Book-era Chance in its DNA. It's even got a video where redveil dresses up all nice and a verse from Chicago/St. Louis great Smino, a frequent Chance collaborator from back in the day. (Smino is even on Chance's new album Star Line.)

There's probably also a little Tyler, The Creator in "brown sugar," especially in the layered arrangement of the production and in the fake-vintage aesthetic of director Tyler Shuler's video. Still, I thought of Chance The Rapper within 30 seconds, and I never stopped thinking about him. Maybe nostalgia cycles are just moving quicker now, and we're onto Chance revivalism already. Check out the "brown sugar" video for yourself below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Doechii & SZA – “girl, get up.”

December 30, 2025
New Music

Ethel Cain Shares Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You Demos

December 30, 2025
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025