redveil – “brown sugar” (Feat. Smino)

The young Maryland rapper/producer redveil has never reminded me of Chance The Rapper until this moment. Today, redveil follows "square one," the impressive single that he released earlier this year, with "brown sugar," a cutesy, flirty new track with a singsong chorus that definitely has a lot of Coloring Book-era Chance in its DNA. It's even got a video where redveil dresses up all nice and a verse from Chicago/St. Louis great Smino, a frequent Chance collaborator from back in the day. (Smino is even on Chance's new album Star Line.)

There's probably also a little Tyler, The Creator in "brown sugar," especially in the layered arrangement of the production and in the fake-vintage aesthetic of director Tyler Shuler's video. Still, I thought of Chance The Rapper within 30 seconds, and I never stopped thinking about him. Maybe nostalgia cycles are just moving quicker now, and we're onto Chance revivalism already. Check out the "brown sugar" video for yourself below.