Watch Viagra Boys Play “Pyramid Of Health,” Talk Mariah Carey & Being American In Sweden On The Daily Show

These days, it's harder and harder to get booked on American late-night shows. Those opportunities seem to be getting scarcer every week. So it's cool that the swaggering Stockholm post-punkers Viagra Boys got a chance to hit our TV screens on Wednesday night. The Daily Show doesn't book musical guests all that often, but they got Viagra Boys.

Viagra Boys released their vaguely self-titled album Viagr Aboys earlier this year. On The Daily Show, they played "Pyramid Of Health," a song that, per frontman Sebastian Murphy, is about "pseudo-health bullshit, you know? Burning Man, all that crap." They locked into a tough, swampy groove, and they looked and sounded cool. Murphy truly pops on camera, even though you will probably find yourself staring at his forehead tattoo for at least part of the performance.

Murphy also sat down for an interview with Daily Show host Jordan Klepper, who came into the conversation as a fan and who avoided any band-name snark while still getting in a couple of jokes about it. Good job, Jordan Klepper. Murphy is an American who fled for Sweden at 17, and he had a lot to say about relative living standards and returning to America when the country is run by fuckasses. He also told a story about being recruited for the band after singing Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" at karaoke. He's a good interview. Watch the performance and the conversation below.

Viagr Aboys is out now on Shrimptech Enterprises.