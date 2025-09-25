Springsteen Says Trump Should Be Impeached, Shares “Open All Night” Video, Gets Covered By Sleep Token

Generally, it's not news when a rock star says that we need to get rid of Donald Trump. It would be a bigger deal if they said otherwise. But Bruce Springsteen's feelings about Trump, while unsurprising, are newsworthy because they've already earned the wrath of Trump himself, who threatened a "major investigation" of Springsteen's political endorsements and wrote, "This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT." Now, Springsteen is talking his shit about Trump in the pages of Time magazine, an institution that seems to matter to Trump.

This week, Springsteen is the subject of a Time cover story. In the profile, Springsteen has a lot to say about Trump, including this: "He’s the living personification of what the 25th Amendment and impeachment were for. If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history."

In the same breath, Springsteen also lambasts the weak-ass elected Democrats currently failing to mount any kind of strong opposition to Trump: "We’re desperately in need of an effective alternative party, or for the Democratic Party to find someone who can speak to the majority of the nation. There is a problem with the language that they’re using and the way they’re trying to reach people."

In other news, Springsteen is getting ready to release his Nebraska '82 box set, which includes the fabled electric version of the album, in conjunction with the arrival of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, the new movie about the making of Nebraska. The Nebraska '82 set includes a new concert film in which Springsteen performs Nebraska straight through for the first time ever. Frequent collaborator Thom Zimny directed it, and they filmed it at the empty Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey. Today, Springsteen has shared that film's version of "Open All Night." Watch it below.

Also, Vessel, masked and anonymous frontman of big-deal quasi-metal band Sleep Token, did a solo-piano cover of "Dancing In The Dark" during Sleep Token's show at Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday night.

The Nebraska ’82 box set is out 10/17 on Sony.