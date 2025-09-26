The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

1

Wednesday - "Townies"

When Karly Hartzman was a teenager growing up in Greensboro, North Carolina, a clique of so-called popular girls at her high school spread a rumor that one of her close friends had been giving handjobs during class. That rumor would henceforth affirm this friend's status as the school slut — or, as Hartzman puts it on "Townies," as "someone always down." Even after graduation, Hartzman struggled to reckon with the idea that no matter how kind, smart, or funny you are, there's always a chance your former peers will remember you only for the most salacious thing people say you've done. "Townies," a rousing, hooks-for-days stunner from Wednesday's new album Bleeds, finds Hartzman returning to her hometown after some time away. A number of things have changed in the past few years: The guy who once spread around Hartzman's nude photos, for example, is dead now. But the old landmarks and dive bars and highways are still there, and the locals who've stuck around still invite her over to catch up at their bonfire parties. "Townies" is an ode to making peace with a checkered past, to the bad reputations that evolved into good stories, and to the handjob accusations which — as Hartzman revealed during her NYC solo set last month — turned out to be true after all. —Abby