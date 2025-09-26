Colter Wall Announces New Album Memories And Empties: Hear “1800 Miles”

We last heard from Colter Wall in 2023 with the release of his latest album Little Songs. Now the Saskatchewan-raised country artist is announcing its followup Memories And Empties, arriving this fall.

Memories And Empties was self-produced alongside Pat Lyons at Nashville's famous RCA Studio A. He was joined by his touring band Scary Prairie Boys, and the opening track "1800 Miles" serves as the lead single. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “1800 Miles”

02 “My Present Just Gets Past Me”

03 “Like The Hills”

04 “Memories And Empties”

05 “It’s Getting So (That A Man Can’t Go Into Town Just To Have Him A Drink)”

06 “Living By The Hour”

07 “4/4 Time”

08 “The Longer You Hold On”

09 “Back To Me”

10 “Summer Wages”

TOUR DATES:

09/28/25 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

09/30/25 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

10/01/25 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

10/02/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

10/04/25 – Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall

10/06/25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

10/08/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

10/10/25 – Medicine Hat, AB @ Esplanade Arts And Heritage Centre

10/11/25 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

10/12/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

12/09/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

12/10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

12/12/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

12/13/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

01/16/26 – Austin, TX V ACL Live at Moody Theater

01/17/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

01/21/26 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

01/22/26 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

01/23/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

01/24/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

Memories And Empties is out 11/14 on La Honda / RCA. Pre-order it here.