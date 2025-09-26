Colter Wall Announces New Album Memories And Empties: Hear “1800 Miles”

We last heard from Colter Wall in 2023 with the release of his latest album Little Songs. Now the Saskatchewan-raised country artist is announcing its followup Memories And Empties, arriving this fall.
Memories And Empties was self-produced alongside Pat Lyons at Nashville's famous RCA Studio A. He was joined by his touring band Scary Prairie Boys, and the opening track "1800 Miles" serves as the lead single. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “1800 Miles”
02 “My Present Just Gets Past Me”
03 “Like The Hills”
04 “Memories And Empties”
05 “It’s Getting So (That A Man Can’t Go Into Town Just To Have Him A Drink)”
06 “Living By The Hour”
07 “4/4 Time”
08 “The Longer You Hold On”
09 “Back To Me”
10 “Summer Wages”
TOUR DATES:
09/28/25 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
09/30/25 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre
10/01/25 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
10/02/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
10/04/25 – Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall
10/06/25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
10/08/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
10/10/25 – Medicine Hat, AB @ Esplanade Arts And Heritage Centre
10/11/25 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
10/12/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
12/09/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
12/10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
12/12/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau
12/13/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau
01/16/26 – Austin, TX V ACL Live at Moody Theater
01/17/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
01/21/26 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
01/22/26 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
01/23/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium
01/24/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium
Memories And Empties is out 11/14 on La Honda / RCA. Pre-order it here.