FKA twigs – “cheap hotel”

Last month FKA twigs announced a new album called EUSEXUA Afterglow, and it's not a deluxe edition of January's EUSEXUA. Now, she's sharing the first single, "cheap hotel."

On Instagram, twigs wrote, "AFTERGLOW, a visceral waterfall, as you leave the rave in search of your next wonder, give her your consent to kiss, splash and caress your naked skin. EUSEXUA stripped you down and her aftermath is hungry, raw and ready to be adored."

The dreamy "cheap hotel" comes with a Jordan Hemingway-directed music video that serves more as a short film. It features the Clermont Twins and has a fittingly eerie ending. Watch below.

EUSEXUA Afterglow is out 11/14 via Atlantic / Young.