Magdalena Bay – “Second Sleep” & “Star Eyes”

12:36 PM EDT on September 26, 2025

Our Primavera Sound pals Magdalena Bay are back today with their first new music since last year's alt-pop instant classic Imaginal Disk, just in time for a pair of sold-out shows this weekend at LA's Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Mag Bay have two new tracks to share. The functional A-side of the pair is "Second Sleep," which arrives with a music video by Amalia Irons. The song spends five minutes building from calm to chaotic, with abundant drum fills and synth squeals along with the way. There's a burst of funky R&B during the finger-snap breakdown, too. The other new song, "Star Eyes," is similarly theatrical but a bit more jazzy and dreamy. When the beat drops and those symphonic strings kick in, some huge feelings start to flow.

A word from the band:

"Second Sleep" and "Star Eyes" are two songs we made around the end of Imaginal Disk––both a sort of spiritual successor to the album’s mood and emotional arc. We like how they complement each other, so here they are as a pair.

Hear both songs below.

