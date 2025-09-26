Watch Alex G Soothe The Jimmy Kimmel Studio Audience With “Oranges”

Lots of people seem to be interested in what's happening on Jimmy Kimmel Live! these days. Weird, right? Earlier this week, Kimmel and his show returned from a Disney-mandated suspension after the host incurred the wrath of both Donald Trump and FCC head Brendan Carr. On Tuesday night, Kimmel made his return. His musical guest on that show was Sarah McLachlan, who canceled her performance at the premiere for Disney's new Lilith Fair documentary over the weekend in solidarity. After McLachlan, Kimmel's next musical guest was Alex G. He was on last night.

It's not likely that Thursday's performance will lead to Donald Trump decrying Alex G in a social media post full of inexplicably placed quotation marks and capital letters, but it's at least on the table now. The veteran indie auteur released his major-label debut Headlights earlier this year, and he was on Kimmel to perform the supremely chilled-out track "Oranges." I'm sure Jimmy Kimmel, his staff, and his studio audience appreciated the chance to really just relax for a few minutes.

Here's something I appreciated: Alex G's bassist started the performance off holding one of those percussion instruments that makes a "boinggggg" noise when you hit it. For about the first half of the song, that guy didn't play any bass. He just made the "boinggggg" noise. I thought that was pretty funny. Watch the performance below.

Headlights is out now on RCA.