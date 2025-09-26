Skip to Content
Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan Launches New Project Parts Work, Shares Debut Single “Trenton”

12:03 PM EDT on September 26, 2025

The world is still wondering what's going on with the great Philadelphia indie rock band Hop Along, but bandleader and occasional solo artist Frances Quinlan has something else in the hopper. Last year, Quinlan appeared on the I Saw The TV Glow soundtrack. Earlier this year, Quinlan was a surprise guest at a Lucy Dacus show. Now, Quinlan is one half of a new duo called Parts Work, and their first song is out today.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, the other half of Parts Work is Kyle Pulley, a frequent Hop Along collaborator who's also in the band Thin Lips. Parts Work take their name from a specific form of therapy. Next month, they'll release a four-song self-titled EP. The record opens with "Trenton," a track that's got layers of fiddle, keyboard, and programmed drums, as well as lyrics that reference a famous bridge in New Jersey's capital. Frances Quinlan's voice remains tremendously expressive. Below, check out "Trenton" and the Parts Work tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Trenton"
02 "Clowd"
03 "Max Wrench"
04 "No Flowers"

The Parts Work EP is out now via Many Hats Distribution.

