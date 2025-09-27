Watch Lucy Dacus Cover Sufjan Stevens’ “Chicago” And Bring Out Zohran Mamdani At All Things Go

Well, someone had to cover Sufjan Stevens' "Chicago" at All Things Go, and Lucy Dacus stepped up to the plate. Last night at New York City's Forest Hills Stadium, the singer-songwriter performed a beautiful rendition of the festival's namesake.

In case there's any doubt, festival promoter Stephen Vallimarescu confirmed to Forbes in 2023 that the festival name is in fact from that Illinois track, saying Stevens was a dream artist to have on the lineup. In 2019, Dacus also covered "Casimir Pulaski Day" from that same album with Tomberlin.

During her set, Dacus was also joined by Zohran Mamdani for a brief appearance. “This is what our city should feel like,” the Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City said. “It should be a city where trans New Yorkers are cherished, a city where our queer neighbors are celebrated, and a city where each and every New Yorker can be the fullest version of themselves. And it has to be a city that all of us can afford.” Dacus also jokingly asked the crowd if they thought he would sing her Hozier collab "Bullseye" with her.

The boygenius member also continued her streak of officiating fans' marriage onstage; last night, eight couples sealed the deal during the Forever Is A Feeling track "Big Deal." Watch footage from the evening below.