Investigation Launched After Sheriff’s Deputy Pepper Sprayed Turnstile Fan In Richmond

3:47 PM EDT on September 27, 2025

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – June 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Brendan Yates of American hardcore punk band “Turnstile” performs during day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK’s largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Turnstile's massive US tour kicked off earlier this month, and it hasn't been going so smoothly. There's apparently been an ongoing phone theft problem that fans are begging the hardcore band to address. On Wednesday (Sept. 24), things got worse when a cop pepper sprayed a fan.

On Brown’s Island, Turnstile, who are celebrating their new album Never Enough, invited audience members onstage for the encore "Birds." This resulted in concertgoers crowdsurfing over the barricade and hopping onto the raised platform. A viral video captures a sheriff’s deputy pepper spraying one of those participants in the face. Bassist Franz Lyons can also be seen covering his eyes and warning vocalist Brendan Yates to step back.

The story was picked up by WTVR and CBS 6 News, and Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving told the latter program that the incident is now under investigation. What are cops doing at a Turnstile show anyway, you might wonder. A spokesperson for Richmond police told CBS 6 News that the Richmond City Sheriff's Office handled security for the event. Well, they did a bad job.

