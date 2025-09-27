Investigation Launched After Sheriff’s Deputy Pepper Sprayed Turnstile Fan In Richmond

Turnstile's massive US tour kicked off earlier this month, and it hasn't been going so smoothly. There's apparently been an ongoing phone theft problem that fans are begging the hardcore band to address. On Wednesday (Sept. 24), things got worse when a cop pepper sprayed a fan.

On Brown’s Island, Turnstile, who are celebrating their new album Never Enough, invited audience members onstage for the encore "Birds." This resulted in concertgoers crowdsurfing over the barricade and hopping onto the raised platform. A viral video captures a sheriff’s deputy pepper spraying one of those participants in the face. Bassist Franz Lyons can also be seen covering his eyes and warning vocalist Brendan Yates to step back.

The story was picked up by WTVR and CBS 6 News, and Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving told the latter program that the incident is now under investigation. What are cops doing at a Turnstile show anyway, you might wonder. A spokesperson for Richmond police told CBS 6 News that the Richmond City Sheriff's Office handled security for the event. Well, they did a bad job.