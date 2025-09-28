Big Thief Already Made Another New Album And “It’s Not What You Expect”

Big Thief have always been pretty prolific. Their first two studio albums, Masterpiece and Capacity, were released just over one year apart from each other, while the following two records U.F.O.F. and Two Hands both came out in 2019. Big Thief understandably slowed things down a bit after 2020, with Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You arriving in 2022. Earlier this month, they released their sixth LP Double Infinity, and there's already a new album on the way.

Although Double Infinity is the first record Big Thief made following the departure of bassist Max Oleartchik, they made up for that loss by going for a bigger and more experimental sound than previous records -- a direction that not every Big Thief fan loved. The band talked a bit about the somewhat mixed Double Infinity reception in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, though they seem really happy with the way the record turned out. At one point, founding member Buck Meek said: "Wait till you hear the next one we already made... It’s not what you expect."

At this rate, we probably won't have to wait that long. Read the full profile here.